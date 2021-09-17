(Council Bluffs) -- A former Omaha A.T.F. agent pled guilty to charges Tuesday.
The Southern District of Iowa says 52-year-old Paul A. White, a former federal agent with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau in Omaha plead guilty Tuesday in the District Court of Nebraska. Authorities say White pled guilty to Structuring Financial Transactions to Evade Reporting Requirement.
According to court documents, from October 29th, 2018, to February 26, 2019, White deposited a total of $99,900 in two banks, but structured the deposits to evade the requirement that banks report cash transactions in excess of $10,000.
White is scheduled to be sentenced on December 17th, and faces up to five years in prison. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.