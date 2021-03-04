(Des Moines) -- A Red Oak man faces insurance fraud charges.
The Iowa Insurance Division says 42-year-old Dustin French was charged with one count of insurance fraud, presenting false information--a class D felony, and one count of 2nd degree theft--also a class D felony, following an investigation by the division's Fraud Bureau. Charges against French, a former licensed insurance producer, stem from an investigation which began in April of 2020. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau, French provided false information to his insurance company in order to obtain insurance benefits to which he was not entitled.
French answered to the charges Tuesday in Montgomery County District Court and was released on his own recognizance. Trial will be set for a future date. No additional information will be provided at this time.
Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.