(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to revitalize downtown Shenandoah continue on several fronts.
Back in June, the Shenandoah City Council approved the purchase of city owned property located at 714 West Sheridan Avenue to Kathy Silvestre in the amount of $5,000. Silvestre and company wasted no time in renovating the former Normy's barbershop into a future retail space. Silvestre tells KMA News the property was stripped from head to toe.
"It got all new plumbing, electrical, subfloor," said Silvestre. "Portions of the subfloor have been done. Ceiling, fixtures--you can say appliances. We have a new water heater--high efficient. It has been completely redone."
During the renovation process, Silvestre says workers unearthed some interesting artifacts.
"Under the stairwell, we found two very old flags that had 48 stars," she said. "They are cloth, and they are very brittle. I do have some pictures, but we tried finding to see what they were. They have old wooden poles that they screw into each other. We fought maybe they were from years ago when they would put poles on Main Street. But, yeah, they're very old, very unique."
Silvestre says a new tenant has already been secured for the property.
"This was rented before we were even finished," said Silvestre. "A gentleman that I know from Farragut asked. He said, 'hey, I heard you bought it. What are you going to do?' I said, 'you know, eventually rent it.' He said, 'my friend's looking for a spot. He has a gentleman friend that's relocating from Davey, Nebraska. So, he's going to be opening a retail shop here."
Silvestre declined specifics on the new business, other than to say the renter takes possession of the space October 1. In addition, Silvestre plans to gut an upstairs room for conversion into a future studio apartment. Silvestre also spearheaded Sorensen Auto's purchase earlier this year of the former Radio Shack space at 601 West Sheridan Avenue for construction of a new downtown laundromat. Plans call for opening the Laundry Solution later this year.