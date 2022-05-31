(Silver City) -- A former Silver City employee now faces charges in connection with a state report finding improper uses of city funds.
According to a release from the Mills County Sheriff's Office, former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray was taken into custody by the Sheriff's Office Monday. Authorities say Gray faces several charges, including ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, 1st degree fraudulent practice, 1st degree theft, and identify theft -- fraudulent use of credit cards, all Class C felonies. The arrest follows a report from the State Auditor's Office revealing just over $61,000 of improper disbursements and other mishandlings. In a recent interview with KMA News, State Auditor Rob Sand said the report was a multi-year process working with local authorities.
"We dug in and reviewed lots and lots of paperwork for a city of about 250 people," said Sand. "Lots and lots of paperwork over the course of a few years--credit card statements, bank statements, and that kind of thing, just to see where all the money was going. As it turns out, an awful lot of it was going to her personal expenses."
According to the report, of those improper disbursements, over $42,000 included personal purchases made with the city's credit card, roughly $10,800 of unauthorized payroll issued by Gray, and $545 to Gray's personal Century Link bills.
Also, at the time of the investigation, Sand says the city had also not implemented "checks and balances" policies or procedures recommended in a report from May 2018.
"If you have somebody who has too much power, then they can abuse that power, so we always recommend that they always segregate duties so that different people are involved in different parts of handling money," said Sand. "Things like that that essentially take away the opportunity for people to commit acts of embezzlement."
Of the unsupported disbursements, Sand's report identified $2,672 of purchases made with the city's credit card and $261 of reimbursements issued to Gray.
Sand says utilizing taxpayer dollars for personal expenses is still an all too common finding, and says the current trend is "frustrating." Anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Mills County Sheriff's Office.