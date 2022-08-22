(Glenwood) -- The former city clerk of Silver City has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from the city.
The Mills County Attorney's Office announced Monday that 44-year-old Artema Madeline Gray pled guilty to first-degree theft, a class C felony. Following statements from current and former city officials, Gray was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In May, Gray was arrested on multiple charges following an investigation that revealed over $61,000 of improper disbursements, including over $42,000 in personal purchases with a city credit card, nearly $11,000 in unauthorized payroll and $545 to Gray's personal internet bill.
The arrest was the result of a multi-year investigation by the State Auditor's Office in cooperation with local authorities. In May, State Auditor Rob Sand said the city had not implemented checks and balances that his office recommended in 2018.
"If you have somebody who has too much power, then they can abuse that power, so we always recommend that they always segregate duties so that different people are involved in different parts of handling money," said Sand. "Things like that that essentially take away the opportunity for people to commit acts of embezzlement."
The improper transactions covered a period from May 2017 through April 2021.