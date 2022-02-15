(Red Oak) -- A Fort Dodge man faces multiple charges following his arrest Tuesday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Charles Andrew Richard Learned of Fort Dodge was arrested around 1:24 Tuesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Highway 71. Authorities say Learned was arrested for Speeding, Driving While Barred, and a warrant out of Webster County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd Offense Probation Violation.
Learned is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond.