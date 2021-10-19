(Lincoln) -- Southeast Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry says he expects the federal government to indict him in an FBI investigation.
Fortenberry, however, denies that he lied in an investigation into campaign contributions allegedly received from a Nigerian billionaire. Speaking in a Youtube video posted Monday, the Lincoln Republican stated the situation began five years ago, when an individual overseas illegally contributed to his election campaign. Though that person was caught, Fortenberry says FBI agents came to his door 2 1/2 years ago to question him as part of a continuing investigation.
"I had been out dealing with the affects of the bomb cyclone, which were so devastatingly harsh to our communities," said Fortenberry. "They were FBI agents from California. I let them in my house, I answered their questions. Later, we went back and answered further questions. I told them what I knew and what I understood. They've accused me of lying to them, and are charging me with this."
According to the Omaha World Herald, the anticipated indictment is connected to an FBI investigation regarding $180,000 in illegal "conduit" campaign contributions from Gilbery Chagoury, an Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese decent. Funneled through a group of Californians from 2012 to 2016, the contributions went to four U.S. politicians, including Fortenberry and then-Congressman Lee Terry. Saying he's "shocked" and "stunned" by allegations, Fortenberry adds he feels betrayed.
"You've known me for many, many years," he said. "I try to give you honest, clear answers, and do my duty as a representative of our great state, and for America. And, I try to do so forthrightly for you, and our families. To be accused of this is extremely painful, and we are suffering greatly."
Fortenberry vows to fight the allegations against him.
"Hopefully this all ends happily, for the sake of justice, for the sake of own integrity, and for the sake of the American system," said Fortenberry. "This is wrong on so many levels."
Fortenberry appeared in the Youtube video with his wife Celeste and their dog in a 1963 Ford F-100 pickup parked on a country road. Previous reports indicated the nine-term congressman established a legal defense fund for any possible court battle.