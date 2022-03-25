(Los Angeles) -- Southeast Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was convicted Thursday on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.
ABC News reports a federal jury in Los Angeles deliberated about two hours before finding the nine-term Republican guilty of concealing information and two counts of making false statements to authorities. Fortenberry was charged after denying to the FBI that he was aware he had received illicit funds from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent. The judge set sentencing for June 28. Each count carries a potential five-year prison sentence and fines. The 61-year-old Fortenberry claimed his innocence in a Youtube video posted in October. The Lincoln Republican stated the situation began five years ago, when an individual overseas illegally contributed to his election campaign. Though that person was caught, Fortenberry says FBI agents came to his door 2 1/2 years ago to question him as part of a continuing investigation.
"I had been out dealing with the affects of the bomb cyclone, which were so devastatingly harsh to our communities," said Fortenberry. "They were FBI agents from California. I let them in my house, I answered their questions. Later, we went back and answered further questions. I told them what I knew and what I understood. They've accused me of lying to them, and are charging me with this."
Fortenberry said he was "shocked" and "stunned" by allegations, and added he felt betrayed.
"You've known me for many, many years," he said. "I try to give you honest, clear answers, and do my duty as a representative of our great state, and for America. And, I try to do so forthrightly for you, and our families. To be accused of this is extremely painful, and we are suffering greatly."
When asked outside the courtroom, Fortenberry declined comment on whether he would suspend his campaign for reelection, saying he was going to spend time with his family.
NOTE: ABC News contributed to this story.