(Lincoln) – Nebraska 1st District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced Saturday he will resign effective March 31st.
Fortenberry’s resignation comes in the wake of his conviction in a Los Angeles jury trial on one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The 61-year-old Fortenberry was found guilty in connection with an investigation into an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. Fortenberry was charged after denying to the FBI that he was aware he had received illicit funds from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.
The nine-term congressman’s decision follows calls for his resignation from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among others, in the wake of his conviction.
Sentencing is set for June 28th. Each count carries a potential five-year prison sentence and fines. Per state law, the governor will call a special election within 90 days to fill the vacancy