(Lincoln) -- Former southeast Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry won't be facing any prison time in connection with lying to authorities about a campaign contribution.
AP News reports the former Republican representative was sentenced Tuesday morning to two years of probation, a $25,000 fine, and 320 hours of community service after denying to the FBI that he received an illegal campaign contribution from Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles -- which a California jury found Fortenberry guilty of in March. The nine-term congressman resigned shortly after the conviction -- which included one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.
While handing down the sentence, Federal Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. cited cases of more significant public corruption that led to prison sentences of about a year. However, he didn't think incarceration would serve a purpose in this case stating 61-year-old Fortenberry "chose the wrong path" but his actions were not representative of how he normally behaves saying Fortenberry was generally "a man of exceptional character."
According to reports, prosecutors were seeking six months in prison for Fortenberry, while his attorneys had requested the probation. Following the sentencing, Fortenberry informed reporters he intends to appeal the verdict.
NOTE: AP News contributed to this report.