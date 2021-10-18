(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents should expect more community events in the future.
That's according to Natalie Kirsch, president of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, following the conclusion of a series of candidates' forums over the past month. Seven candidates participated in a Shenandoah mayoral forum late last week. That event followed similar forums for Shenandoah School Board Candidates and the uncontested incumbents for Shenandoah City Council spots last month. Kirsch tells KMA News a lot of work went into making the forums a reality.
"We've been planning this for, I don't know, probably six months at least," said Kirsch. "It was before the 4th of July, even. Between trying to figure out the format, getting a location for it, making sure that the media was going to be there, the candidates would be there, and getting questions, and getting sponsors for the food downstairs (for the post forum reception). As a new organization, we are limited in some of our budget, so there was a lot of planning into some of this."
While saying the organization would be open to format changes, Kirsch says the group hopes to hold similar events in the future.
"The response was really well received," she said. "I wish there would have been maybe a few more people at the city council candidates' forum. But, understandably, when there were no opposed candidates, there's not a lot of emotion, I guess, involved in getting the information.
"But, absolutely, we want to do more events like this. We'd like to work with the city, and maybe have some city government-type forums, you known, if SCIA's willing to work with us, whatever. We would love to have more public events."
Kirsch and other forum group officials thank the public for their attendance at the event, as well as submitting questions. Polls in Shenandoah and elsewhere in KMAland will be open November 2nd from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.