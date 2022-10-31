(Shenandoah) -- Donations are sought for an inaugural Shenandoah yuletide event.
Volunteers with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah are asking residents to contribute items for Santa's Workshop taking place December 17 at the Delmonico Room of the Greater Shenandoah Historical Building. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Forum member Kathy Silvestre says children may purchase low cost gifts donated by the public for parents or guardians.
"We currently are taking donations--either new or slightly used items," said Silvestre. "Basically, we will have tables set up--they range from $1 to $5. The kids can come in--there is no specific age range."
Silvestre says high school students will assist children with shopping.
"We've got elves who will be high school students," she said. "They will help the children shop for their adult or parent in their house. They can purchase them. We'll wrap them there."
The workshop's exact hours are not yet set. But, Silvestre says at least one donation box is set up in the community.
"There's a lot of people who can't get out to bring us their items," said Silvestre. "We're more than happy to pick them up. Just shoot me a message, and we'll pick 'em up. One of the drop off sites right now is behind Sorensen Auto Plaza. It's in the plaza garage--you can bring your items there. That's my office. You can say, 'hey, it's for Santa's Workshop,' and we'll get them put over in the unit."
Donations of gift wrapping paper are also accepted. Anyone wishing to donate should contact Kathy Silvestre, Mace Hensen or Stacy Truex via their Facebook pages. You can hear the full interview with Silvestre and Hensen here: