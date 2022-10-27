(Shenandoah) -- From the people that brought you the Star-Spangled Shenandoah, the ShenDig Barbecue Competition and the Shenfest Vendor Fair comes something really spooky.
All sorts of ghosts and goblins are welcome to haunt Priest Park at the forum's Trick or Treat event from 2-to-3 Sunday afternoon. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will receive goodies from participating businesses. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Forum member Mace Hensen says the fall event follows a spectacular summer.
"We're coming off a great summer," said Hensen. "We wanted to do something this fall--something a little bit lower-key, something just a little bit friendlier, something smaller. So, we came up with this idea for Priest Park."
Businesses handing out treats are asked to set up at 1:30 Sunday afternoon.
"We kind of left it wide open," he said. "We just said, hey, just show up with a table and bring some candy. We heard four or five different businesses are planning on attending. We really don't have a confirmed number at this point, but the forum's going to have a couple of tables. We're going to be decorating and having fun all afternoon."
Sunday's activity comes as construction continues on the park's new playground equipment. But, Hensen says the trick-or-treating action takes place away from the playground.
"They've got the new playground equipment pretty much secured with new fencing and everything," said Hensen. "We're going to be pretty much on the west side and south side of the park, basically from the shelter house all the way around the west side to the south side. So, we're going to be clear over on the opposite side of where we typically do a lot of the forum events at the park."
Individuals unable to attend are welcome to donate candy for high school volunteers to distribute Sunday. You can hear the full interview with Mace Hensen and Kathy Silvestre here: