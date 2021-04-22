(Corning) -- In recognition of National Foster Care Month in May, a community training event is planned in Corning.
Fostering Hope of Southwest Iowa in Corning is helping to spread awareness of Foster care across KMAland with a training event scheduled for next Saturday. Foster parent and member of the organization Michelle Morgan appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Thursday morning and spoke about the initial start of the organization.
“Myself and another foster parent saw the need for some support for foster families in Southwest Iowa. We began the organization Fostering Hope in Corning and we have a foster closet for foster families and now we’ve started doing some training and outreach for foster parents as well as training in the community to let them know what they can do to help kids with trauma,” Morgan said.
The organization will host a community training event on Saturday May 1st at the First Presbyterian Church in Corning from 9am to 4pm.
“We felt like the community wanted to know how they could support foster families but weren’t really sure how to go about doing it,” Morgan said. “The topics that we have apply to both foster kids and foster families and they also apply to the community and how they can support even children who are not in foster care but children that may have experienced trauma or issues in the world today.”
Some courses offered in the training event include the importance of sleep, drug awareness, and first aid/CPR training. To find out more and register before tomorrow for the event go to www.1stprescorning.org/strong.
“There’s a lot of children in our community that are either in foster care or maybe in care with relatives because their home situation is not ideal. There is also a need for foster families to provide loving support for these children,” Morgan said. “The training for the community I think as a whole is important because it’s not just foster parents that deal with things like this in daily life, there are children in their own homes that are experiencing issues and need support and maybe need community members to be involved and help them.”
To hear the full interview with Michelle Morgan click below.