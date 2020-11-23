Montgomery County Courthouse

(Red Oak) – Interviews are set with applicants seeking the vacant Montgomery County treasurer’s position.

Four individuals returned their applications before Friday’s deadline for the vacancy created by Tera Hughes’ resignation last month: Jason Montgomery, Jackie Porter, Teresa Regan and Tyler Shearer. Montgomery County’s Board of Supervisors will interview each of the candidates for the position November 30th at 5:30 p.m. at the county courthouse’s courtroom. Residents may attend the interviews in person, or via ZOOM. Plans call for the supervisors to appoint a new treasurer at the beginning of their weekly meeting December 1st at 8:30 a.m.

County Auditor Stephanie Burke is serving as interim county treasurer. In a recent interview with KMA News, Burke says the board opted to appoint a treasurer, rather than hold a special election.

"When a vacancy occurs in the treasurer's position," said Burke, "it is appointed by the board of supervisors, or (filled) by a special election, as determined by the board of supervisors. They are the ultimate ones to make the decision. The appointment shall be made within 40 days. A special election shall be held at the earliest practical date. It'll be after December 8th. If the appointment is made, citizens may still petition for a special election within 14 days after the appointment."

The appointee would fill the remainder of Hughes' term, which expires with the November, 2022 general elections. Three-hundred-97 signatures of eligible electors is necessary in order for the election to be set.

