(Corning) -- Four suspects face charges in connection with a theft investigation in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Travis Woollums, 45-year-old John Neely and 46-year-old Alisha Peckham of Creston, and 34-year-old Trisha Moffitt of Diagonal were cited for trespassing. The charges are in connection with an investigation that began shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, when the sheriff's office responded to 1075 Sycamore Avenue regarding a possible theft taking place.
Authorities say the case is still under investigation.