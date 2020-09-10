COVID-19

(Sidney) -- Fremont County is reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and Fremont County Public Health have identified four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. The new cases are an adult 18-to-40 years old, two middle-aged adults age 41-to-60, and an older adult 61-to-80 years old.

The latest cases bring the county's total to 62 confirmed cases--31 of which have recovered. Three residents with positive results have been hospitalized, while 28 testing positive remain under investigation. Officials say 849 of the 912 residents tested for coroanvirus were negative.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.