(Sidney) -- Fremont County is reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Fremont County Public Health have identified four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. The new cases are an adult 18-to-40 years old, two middle-aged adults age 41-to-60, and an older adult 61-to-80 years old.
The latest cases bring the county's total to 62 confirmed cases--31 of which have recovered. Three residents with positive results have been hospitalized, while 28 testing positive remain under investigation. Officials say 849 of the 912 residents tested for coroanvirus were negative.