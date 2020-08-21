(Des Moines) -- In addition to tackling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some central and eastern Iowa schools face challenges posed by last week's derecho.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that 14 Iowa districts suffered derecho damage, and have been given permission to start the new school year online. Reynolds says schools around the state suffered significant damage to their facilities--especially Linn County.
"I had the opportunity to tour Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids," said Reynolds, "where I met with the superintendent, Noreen Busch, to not only assess the damage, but to discuss it, and the impact it would have on this school. In Cedar Rapids, 20 of their 31 school buildings have damage."
Reynolds says she'll update the state's existing disaster proclamation to accommodate the needs of the schools dealing with storm damage.
"The proclamation will permit those school buildings that have been damaged by the derecho to move to primary remote learning while they repair their buildings, and for students and teachers to return safely," she said. "If districts conclude that the damage to their district prevents starting even remote learning, that they may apply for the Department of Education for limited time instructional waivers."
The governor adds other districts must be flexible as the new school year begins under COVID-19.
"At this time next week, most Iowa schools will be back," said Reynolds. "The team at the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health continue to work with school districts to answer questions, help them with layered mitigation strategies and other approaches, to safely and responsibly reopen schools. It's going to require a significant amount of collaboration at the local and state levels, so we can be prepared to keep students learning, while keeping teachers, staff, students and family safe."
Reynolds adds there is "no one size fits all approach" to reopen the state's schools.