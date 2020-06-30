(Rock Port) — Atchison County officials say a fourth resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Atchison County Health Department says the case was confirmed Tuesday in a male who is in his 20s. The patient is isolating at home.
The Atchison County Health Department is currently working to notify those who have been in close contact with the individual. The department says if you are not contacted by health department officials, then you are not considered as a close contact with the individual.
Officials remind those who are sick, especially with a fever, cough or shortness of breath, to call your healthcare provider for guidance. Missourians can also call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at (877) 435-8411.