(Shenandoah) -- Iowa's Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate is trying to make inroads into southwest Iowa this weekend.
Retired Vice Admiral Mike Franken makes a series of campaign stops in southwest Iowa. In addition to Friday's appearance in Council Bluffs, Franken stops by the Red Oak Public Library Saturday from 1-to-2 p.m., and the Shenandoah Public Library from 4:30-to-6 p.m. Franken defeated two other opponents in this month's Democratic primary, and now faces Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley in the November general elections. Franken tells KMA News the southwest Iowa swing is "due diligence" for his campaign.
"I have been less than an omnipresent individual in southwestern Iowa, in the campaign thus far," said Franken. "I need to say hello to some very dear friends down there, and hopefully be introduced to others. I would like to update people on where we stand, and it's overdue."
Franken faces not only the daunting task of knocking off a seven-term incumbent in Grassley, but also winning over voters in staunchly-conservative western Iowa--long a GOP stronghold. However, the admiral says voters are more focused on results and issues.
"As they look at what has transpired in the last 20 years," he said, "are they happy with their lives today? Were things on a more positive trend before? Is the person they elected for seven consecutive times--and even before that, as a House member in that area of the state--is he really the one that they want going forward? Will he finish his term? What kind of perspective does he have? His votes of late, I would say, are not really reflective of 80% of Iowa."
Franken chides Grassley for his recent comments criticizing the January 6 Committee's hearings investigating the U.S. Capitol attack, and former President Trump's role in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Calling the hearings "political theatre," Grassley accused Democrats of staging the hearings, and not allowing cross-examination of witnesses. Franken fired back at the senator.
"The Senate had an opportunity to do their own," said Franken. "And, they said no. The Republicans were not going to participate. So, this is horse manure. I'm telling you, Chuck Grassley in his present state would object to the Nuremburg trials, and the manner in which they were conducted, because he could say the same thing about those trials."
While saying inflation and high gas prices are big issues, Franken adds the hearings are important to maintaining the viability of this country's democracy.