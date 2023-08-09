(KMAland) -- Law enforcement officers in Taylor County are investigating a fraud and forgery case.
According to the Taylor County Law Enforcement Center, a white male entered State Savings Bank in Bedford claiming to be an employee for a construction company with a business check written to himself. The subject allegedly used a fake ID.
The suspect and two unknown males then allegedly went to Clearfield and did the same thing at the Clearfield State Savings Bank.
Anyone with more information regarding this is encouraged to contact the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 712-523-2153 or by contacting dispatch@taylorcounty.iowa.gov.
Photos from the Taylor County Law Enforcement Center's Facebook page can be viewed below.