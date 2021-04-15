(KMAland) -- Times have been tough over the past year for farmers and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is now offering help to those families.
Pre-paid, ongoing wellness coaching and counseling services are now available to all Iowa farm families. Vice President for Extension and Outreach Dr. John Lawrence spoke on how this new resource began.
“Farm Foundation is a long standing organization that works in agriculture and they saw a need for bringing more mental health and wellness resources to the ag community and they reached out to us for this partnership,” Lawrence said.
Coaching and counseling will be provided through Personal Assistance Services, which has been engaged to deliver its wide range of services directly to Iowa farm families. Lawrence spoke on the importance of having this new service.
“You keep hearing words like unique and never before, but one of those things is how has it impacted us as individuals? We’ve seen impacts on markets and store fronts but for individuals there is the stress of will I get sick or not or will I get vaccinated?” Lawrence said. “We are beginning to come out of that, yet there’s still been isolation through this process and other stress factors. Farming itself can be a stressful occupation.”
Through one-on-one intervention, PAS professionals are available to help all generations of farm families with a wide variety of life challenges. The new service also complements those already available through the Iowa Concern resource, which has been offered through ISU Extension and Outreach since 1985. Lawrence explained some of the options available.
“It’s not just someone that will listen to you and help you think through your problems it can also be just helping with changes you want to make. Such as quitting smoking or losing weight or better health and nutrition,” Lawrence said. “It’s all around the idea of feel better farm better.”
Iowa Concern continues to be available to all Iowans by calling 1-800-447-1985. Families wishing to take advantage of the newly available prepaid, ongoing coaching and counseling services through PAS can get started by calling 1-833-999-FARM (3276) or visiting the PAS website. Dr. John Lawrence made his comments on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Wednesday morning and to hear his full interview click below.