(Glenwood) -- Dr. Bill Artherholt will host a nine-week Freedom Basics class in Glenwood and online, starting on Monday.
Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Thursday, Dr. Artherholt says it is an opportunity for people to grow in their faith.
“Freedom basics is a class, a discussion, an interaction,” Artherholt said. “It is particularly oriented to followers of Jesus Christ who have a passion to grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
The upcoming class will be offered both in-person and via Zoom. Artherholt says that helps provide people with multiple options to attend.
“So, no matter where you're at, you can link into to the Zoom class freedom basics on your phone or on your computer and it is also an in-person, one-to-one in face class in Glenwood,” Artherholt explained. “That is going to be at the Lighthouse, which is kind of a breakfast, lunch ministry, southeast corner office square in Glenwood.”
Artherholt also mentions the class will be recorded and put on YouTube after each session. No cost is required to attend the class but there will be a free-will donation taken.
Those interested in attending the class can reach out to Dr. Artherholt via phone at 712-789-9102 or email at WGAAEA@me.com. The class will begin at 7:00 on Monday nights starting on January 10th.
You can hear the full interview with Artherholt below.