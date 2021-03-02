(Red Oak) -- Rising temperatures are creating a new hazard for KMAland motorists--muddy road conditions.
Montgomery County Engineer Karen Albert told the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning secondary roads crews are spot rocking some rural roads. Albert says below-freezing temperatures at night, combined with the recent daytime warmup are thawing gravel roads, making for soft road conditions.
"Due to the freeze-thaw conditions we're experiencing at this time," said Albert, "if residents can minimize driving heavy equipment--especially during the time of day when the ground is thawing, thereby hopefully reducing rutting--it would be appreciated. We realize they need to get out, but maybe try to get out there when it's frozen, or a little drier, or just not at these times when it's really thawing out, and wet."
Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson questioned whether it's normal to commence spot rocking operations this early in the year. Albert replied that it's necessary to address what she calls "extreme areas" of the county.
"They have not been doing a lot of spot rocking," she said, "but there have been some roads that are pretty bad. We're just trying to pick the worst places, because we really don't want to do a lot of spot rocking right now, because we could still have additional snow. So, it's just--I'll just call them extreme areas--that we're trying to put some rock on to help that out."
Supervisor Mike Olson echoed Albert's comments on road conditions. Olson says areas where roads are shaded are particularly sketchy.
"Anywhere it's shaded," said Olson, "or any curves, or any intersections seem to be really tough areas, where there's a lot of slop. I question sometimes why somebody would continue to drive down a road that's almost impassable. The base was there, but they're sinking in. These are loaded trucks, and they're developing huge sinkholes if they just keep going."
Olson pleads with area truckers to avoid problem areas, and find a different way to travel temporarily. Robinson asked for motorists' "patience and tolerance" during the freeze-thaw period on secondary roads. She added more winter weather is possible this month.