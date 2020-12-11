(Percival) -- Fremont County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of killing a dog at a truck stop.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a male pulled into the Sapp Brothers Truck Stop at the intersection of Interstate 29 and Highway 2 near Percival around 5 a.m. Friday. Authorities say the man exited his vehicle and killed a small black dog with a red collar using his hands and feet. The sheriff's office says the man then took a photo of the deceased dog with his phone.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at (712) 374-2424. Tips leading to an arrest may lead to a Crimestoppers reward.