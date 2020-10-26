(Fremont County) -- Now that National 4-H week has concluded and the new year has just begun many counties around KMAland have started exciting programs and Fremont County certainly falls in that category.
Fremont County Youth Coordinator Logan Doty got a chance to give an update on the great things going on throughout the county with 4-H.
“The theme for us this month is 4-H will put a Spell on you this October! Luckily the new 4-H year just started in September, but you can join 4-H anytime, and enrollment is free in Fremont County,” Doty said.
Doty mentioned that if anyone is interested in learning more or even wants to join 4-H or Clover Kids in Fremont County, that they can connect in various ways. Such as calling the office at 712-374-2351, or by email at XFremont@iastate.edu, or in person at 610 Clay Street in Sidney. Doty spoke on what 4-H can provide.
“4-H has a long-standing stigma that you have to raise livestock to be a part of 4-H, but that isn’t the truth. In 4-H you get the chance to showcase your talents and the projects you create at the Fremont County Fair in July,” Doty said. “Your child would be involved with other youth working towards bettering themselves and their community.”
Doty also shared some exciting news from Fremont County. In 4-H County Council is a leadership team made up of high school 4-H’ers. Members are expected to be strong role models not only for their clubs, but for their community. Doty announced those selected to this honorary group of youth.
“Riverside Rockets members: Chloe Burge, Emily Perkins, Malea Moore, Brooklyn Ramos, Lilly Howe, Tyler Johnson and Jay Covert. Silver Skylarks members: Jonathan Adkisson and Tia McClane. As well as Bailey Maher with WMP 4-H club, and Kandra Laumann with Washington PEP 4-H club,” Doty said.
To hear the full interview with Logan Doty click below.