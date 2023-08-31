(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials seek improvements on two recent road projects.
Earlier this week, officials met with the contractor handling renovation of Bluff Road between Thurman and County Road J-10 regarding an unsatisfactory resurfacing. Assistant Fremont County Engineer Robbie Kromminga tells KMA News those issues have been addressed.
"We had a contract down, had a meeting with them about the rough ride we've had on that road," said Kromminga. "They broomed off the roadway for us, took off all that spare rock that was causing a considerable amount of problems we were having with that ride. We're still not overly satisfied with it, so we are continuing discussions with them on a solution to that problem, kind of brainstorming some outside-of-the-box ideas to fix that road ride, and try to give the public a little bit of a smoother ride."
Likewise, Kromminga says crews are addressing similar problems on Manti Road near Farragut--a project facing recent delays due to a shortage of resurfacing materials.
"Right now, we're just putting it down on Tuesday of next week," he said, "then we'll come back and do a final blade. They will water it and roll it so it's nice and smooth, and we'll have a nice even surface. Then, we'll apply seal coat on top of that rock surface, and on top of that reclaimed surface, That should give us a much smoother ride that we would have had if we had not put down the full layer of rock.
"It didn't cost us anything extra, since we had plenty of rock in the contract to do this type of work," he added.
Kromminga says motorists should use caution on both roads. While saying the Bluff Road project's completion date is undetermined, Kromminga adds seal coating on Manti Road is scheduled for next week. Projects on County Roads M-16, L-68 and J-10 are set to begin after Labor Day weekend.