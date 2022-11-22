(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.
"Focusing with an extra emphasis obviously on seatbelts but also all traffic safety and just trying to get those numbers to increase a little bit to where we don't have to see so many deadly crashes and improve the seat belt compliance in those areas," said Devault.
As of Tuesday, 303 fatalities have occurred on Iowa's roadways, with over 44% including individuals who were not wearing a seatbelt. Devault says buckling up is one of the easiest ways to increase your chances of survival in a severe crash.
"Whether you're a driver or a passenger, take those few seconds to attach that seatbelt to make sure that your chances of survival if you are involved in a crash are where they need to be or you're increasing those as much as possible," Devault advised. "Because, obviously, if you're ejected from those vehicles at any point in time, your chances of serious injury or death completely go through the roof."
Devault also noted the majority of the counties included in the project are rural. He says that's because, in 2021, 72% of fatal crashes in Iowa occurred on secondary rural roads. However, he adds that isn't a huge surprise given the state's road designations.
"About 79% of Iowa's total roadways are considered what we call secondary in nature, so they're your county roads, gravel roads, and anything that's not a state highway or interstate system is classified as a secondary roadway," said Devault. "So some of those areas that are involved is the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project are that for a reason just because they're rural and we're seeing less seatbelt compliance maybe in those areas than what we do in some of our major metro areas."
In addition to the occasional extra trooper in the county, Devault says the Patrol is also hoping to utilize educational programs at some area schools and demonstrate the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
"We have what we call a seatbelt enforcer which is a machine that you sit up in a seat and you release a handle that allows you to freefall down and impact a rubber bumper -- it's a controlled way of simulating about a 10 mile per hour crash," he said. "So, the hope is to get into some of those Fremont County schools and do a little education to our younger folks that are the next generation of drivers."
The program is set to launch on December 1st officially and will run through September 30th of next year. Devault says the hope is to hold a project in Fremont County once a month during the initiative.