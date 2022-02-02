(Sidney) -- Fremont County has moved one step closer to allowing recreational ATV usage on its secondary roads.
During its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and approved the first reading of an ATV/UTV Ordinance permitting the recreational use of the vehicles on the county's secondary roads. In a previous interview with KMA News, Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey says the board felt compelled to adopt an ordinance after seeing high traffic of ATVs and UTVs on county roads.
"They were going around and using our roads, and other counties were adopting this resolution," Hickey said. "So we thought that for public safety we better do something about that."
Hickey says registration of the ATVs would remain the same for county residents through the County Recorder's Office. He adds the ordinance is similar to the recently passed Mills County ordinance and requires the operator to have a valid driver's license and working lights and blinkers installed.
Some discussions in other counties, including Page County, involved exempting farm usage from the ordinance. However, Supervisor Dustin Sheldon had also previously told KMA News that the ordinance would not affect operators using their machines for strictly agricultural purposes.
"Through Iowa Code they're already allowed for agricultural use for farm to farm travel," Sheldon said.
Iowa Code Chapter 321I waives the need for operators to register their ATV or UTV through the Department of Natural Resources should the vehicle be used strictly for agricultural uses, such as farm-to-market. Additionally, Sheldon mentioned the state legislature is working to pass a bill that would allow statewide recreational usage of ATVs and UTVs on state and county highways. Thus, removing the need for county approved ordinances regarding similar uses.
The board set a public hearing for the second reading of the ordinance at its next regular meeting on February 9th at 9:40 a.m.
In other business Wednesday morning, the board approved the appointment of Steve Stenzel to the Magistrate Nomination Committee, approved the hiring of Deputy Mitchell Bowden, and approved the hiring of Cassandra Gilbert and Kyla Tiemeyer for the Auditor's Office.