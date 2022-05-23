(Sidney) -- Staff members in county auditor's offices across KMAland worked feverishly Monday to complete the absentee ballot mailing process.
Under new regulations approved by the Iowa Legislature last year, today (Monday) was the last day for auditor's offices to mail out requested ballots. But, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News the shorter timeframe hasn't dampened the enthusiasm for absentee voting. As of Monday, Owen says her office received 95 absentee requests for the June 7 Iowa Primary. Of those, 24 have been returned. Still, Owen says the tighter mailing timeframe poses a challenge for Fremont County's office and others.
"It is a pretty tight window," said Owen. "It opened up for mailing on the 18th, and already closes today (Monday) the 23rd. So, it puts us in a bind--especially for smaller counties with smaller staff."
After Monday, all absentee voting takes place at county auditor's offices.
"They can come to our office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.," she said. "Then, we are open all day the Saturday before the election from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is in-person. It is still considered absentee voting, but it is in-person in our office."
Residents may vote absentee until the day before election, and all mailed ballots must be returned before the polls close on Election Day. Polls are open for in-person voting June 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. With a hotly-contested supervisor's race, in which four candidates seek two Republican party nominations, Owen expects a big turnout on primary day.
"Especially with them being from different areas," said Owen. "I think we will have a bigger-than-normal turnout, so that people can get in there, and cast their votes."
Owen adds there are no changes in polling locations for the upcoming primary. Anyone with questions regarding absentee voting and all things elections should call the Fremont County Auditor's Office at 712-374-2031, or their local county auditor's office.