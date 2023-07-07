(Sidney) – Fremont County authorities are asking the public for help in locating a wanted individual.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for 58-year-old Terry Lee Prine of Sidney. Prine is wanted in connection to a June incident in Sidney. He is described as a 58-year-old white male who is 5’9 and 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Prine’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 374-2424 or their local law enforcement agency.