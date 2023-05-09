(Sidney) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Nebraska City woman.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Peggy S. Simpson was last seen in Hamburg May 1st. She's described as 5-4, approximately 115 lbs, with blue eyes and gray hair. Simpson was last seen wearing a blue coat and a multicolored pink stocking cap. Authorities say the woman may have been traveling from Iowa to Nebraska.
Anyone with information on Peggy Simpson's whereabouts should contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 712-374-2424.