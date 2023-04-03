(Sidney) -- Fremont county officials have thrown their support behind seeking grant opportunities for rural broadband.
During its latest regular meeting, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved signing a letter of support for the Southwest Iowa Planning Council to pursue grant nominations through Broadband Intervention Zones. The program is through the Office of the Chief Information Officer in Iowa and applications were open through the month of March. Supervisors Chair Chris Clark says the grants could provide the county with additional fiber optic high-speed internet opportunities.
"SWIPCO is applying for a grant on behalf of the county to provide broadband to underserved areas," said Clark. "SWIPCO has come up three underserved areas that they would impact the most people to provide more broadband."
According to the OCIO website, broadband intervention zones are part of Governor Kim Reynolds' broader Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Support Program.
Supervisor Clint Blackburn says SWIPCO has identified three broad areas that they are nominating for the program.
"Basically if you took Waubonsie Ridge or Waubonsie Park and had a radius from in between Tabor and Sidney and clear over almost to Nebraska City and Hamburg over toward past Riverton is one area and the other one would be up in the Tabor, Thurman, and Randolph area," said Blackburn. "Then the other one is basically centered on M16 and would encompass Imogene, Randolph, Anderson, rural Sidney that the other didn't get and over towards (U.S. Highway 59)."
Clark says grant funding plays a significant role in developing fiber optics due to higher costs.
"The grant would pay the company, but the companies also bid back to the grant," said Clark. "Typically, the problem is that fiber is so expensive and there's very few people that are going to sign up for that. So, the grant helps buy that down and make it less lucrative for these companies to install."
He adds that SWIPCO is expecting multiple rounds of funding to be available. Per the OCIO, officials will review the applications to the broadband intervention zone program until April 21, with a final decision made on April 28.