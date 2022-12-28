(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials have backed a pair of agreements concerning a proposed wind turbine project in the eastern portion of the county.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the road use and decommissioning agreements with Invenergy regarding the "Shenandoah Hills" wind project that would straddle the Page-Fremont County line south of Shenandoah. Per the plans approved by the board in July, 33 turbines would be constructed along or near the county line in Fremont County. Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey says the agreements need to be put in place to protect the county and provide accountability for the developers.
"All this is dealing with is the construction, demolition, and the road use," said Hickey. "When they use our roads and we've got agreements of what they have to do so they don't tear up our roads and if they tear up our roads -- they've got to fix them."
He adds the agreements would carry over to any other possible owner should Invenergy decide to sell the project after completing construction. Hickey says he is also confident in the agreements after review and input from County Attorney Peter Johnson and County Engineer Dan Davis.
"The attorneys have looked at it, I've had two attorneys look at it, and we've discussed it with (Invenergy) back and forth with the attorneys and Dan (Davis), and finally got everything the way he wanted it," said Hickey. "So, right now, I'd call for a motion to vote on both agreements."
During the meeting, Invenergy Regional Development Lead Dan Litchfield outlined what he says his company or any future owner would be required to do per the approved agreements.
"We assess the roads ahead of time and if there's upgrades needed, we'll make those upgrades and repair afterwards, and there's road use security required where if we fail to perform that work, there's money to do that," said Litchfield. "It's the same thing with the decommissioning, if there's a concern the turbines would be abandoned, this agreement protects you to ensure there's funding available to remove them at the end of the life of the project."
Invenergy's Isaac Lamppa added the cost estimate for the decommissioning would be re-evaluated every five years. Litchfield adds the funding sources typically involve a decommission bond, letter of credit, or corporate guarantee.
Meanwhile, in Page County, similar agreements have yet to receive formal approval from the Page County Board of Supervisors. During the board's regular meeting Tuesday, Lamppa questioned the delay of the agreements and urged the board to put them up for a vote as soon as possible.
"The project was approved by the board in August, and we're perplexed and don't understand why there is such a delay in the road use and decommissioning agreements," said Lamppa. "We provided draft agreements for both as early as January this year and they were based upon the templates in (the county) ordinance."
Page County is also currently engaged in a lawsuit with several county residents primarily regarding the county's wind ordinance used to regulate Invenergy's project, which now has a hearing set for January 6th, 2023, in the federal Southern District Court of Iowa. During the meeting Wednesday, Invenergy officials declined to speculate whether plans would continue in Fremont County should the project ultimately be derailed in Page County.