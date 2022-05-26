(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are seeking more information on making EMS services essential in their county.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the county's board of supervisors, along with Grape Community Hospital Administrator Cris Hendrickson, discussed how the county could utilize Senate File 615 passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2021, allowing counties to implement a tax for providing the service. Hendrickson says Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells has contacted her about forming the required EMS advisory board to get the services essential in both Fremont and Page Counties.
"I know that he is looking at making maybe a council -- an EMS essential services council -- and bringing Page and Fremont County together to possibly do a tax levy," said Hendrickson. "I know they're looking hard at it in Page and I didn't know if he was going to bring it to Fremont County."
Under the bill, counties can put up a tax levy that would help fund local EMS services for voters to decide, requiring 60% approval. Currently, in Fremont County, Hendrickson says her hospital has an agreement with Hamburg Rescue to assist in the financial side of covering Hamburg and providing full-times staff, but not with any other towns in the county. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon, who has worked in EMS for nearly 25 years, says he still wants clarification about what exactly the county can use the tax dollars for before making any big decisions.
"Are they available for staffing, are they available for training, are they available for infrastructure," said Sheldon. "What all is the money available for. So that way, we can do a needs assessment on what has to be done, retention, and everything that's involved with it."
While saying the tax levy would assist in providing a crucial service, Sheldon says he also is unsure how an agreement would work if it is shared between Page and Fremont County.
"Can our tax dollars go across county lines back to Page County -- do we want our tax dollars to go back across Page County, and is Page County allowed to send their tax dollars across to us," said Sheldon. "There's going to be some resistance there and I've got a huge question there."
Sheldon says he and other counties are attempting to work through the Iowa State Association of Counties to learn more about the bill's requirements. Additionally, he hopes to have multiple perspectives on the advisory board.
"We'll have Grape Community involved, we'll have every rescue squad involved, we'll have every municipality involved, and the board of supervisors will be involved," said Sheldon. "That way, you can convene as necessary and get all the inputs from all the angles from everyone that's involved."
The board took no formal action on declaring EMS an essential service or setting up an advisory board.