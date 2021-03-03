(Sidney) -- After next week, Fremont County residents will have to attend board of supervisor's meetings in person.
At their regular meeting Wednesday morning, the supervisors unanimously approved a resolution ending electronic meetings via GoToMeeting after the March 10th session. Audio of the meetings has been made available via the internet since last March. However, Supervisors Chair Dustin Sheldon says in-person meetings have continued at the county courthouse.
"We've been having live meetings," said Sheldon. "The people have had the opportunity to come to those live meetings for quite some time now. We're not getting a lot of participation with the GoToMeeting. So, we just thought it would be something less we would have to facilitate with the tech coordinator there at the courthouse, and open the courthouse back, try to get back to as much business as normal as possible."
Like other county courthouses, Fremont County's courthouse closed last March due to Governor Reynolds' public health measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The courthouse reopened in June, only to close again temporarily in November due to an employee's exposure to the virus. County officials closed the building again for one day in January to allow for a deep cleaning. Sheldon says there were two COVID cases in the courthouse, itself.
"We don't have any proof that those COVID cases were exposures while they were at work," he said, "or whether they were on their own time. We just decide to close the courthouse for cleaning, and sterilization processes, then open back up as soon as possible to business as usual."
While the courthouse is open, Sheldon says each office has its own protocol on dealing with coronavirus.
"Every office has its guidelines on whether they want you to wear a mask," said Sheldon. "We've got the Plexiglas on the counters involved for everybody, and just go about to let department heads set their own standards, and go from there."
Likewise, Sheldon says it's up to each visitor as to whether to wear face coverings inside the building.
In other business Wednesday morning, the supervisors approved a bond counsel engagement agreement with Ahlers and Cooney P.C., appointed County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius as the county's ADA coordinator, approved a payment voucher with HGM Associates for more than $13,500 for engineering services for the Waubonsie Creek Bridge project on County Road L-31, and approved the new union contract for the county's secondary roads employees.