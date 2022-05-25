(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and re-stated their opposition to eminent domain.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Paul Phillips and Riley Gibson of Turn Key Logistics on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions to discuss the economic benefits and current construction timeline for the Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Phillips says construction of the pipeline -- which consists of just under 700 miles across the five-state project -- is expected to begin in the summer of 2023. Phillips says the hope for the project is to keep the ethanol industry alive, which he says has become a significant destination for Iowa's corn growers.
"57% of the corn produced on average in Iowa is used to produce ethanol," said Phillips. "What this means is if these plants get shut down, this is a big problem for all of the corn producers in Iowa."
Phillips says if the pipeline can lower the carbon scores for the 32 ethanol plants signed on to the project -- 11 of which are in Iowa -- they would likely be able to sell into low carbon markets such as states like California.
At the board's April 27th meeting, the supervisors unanimously approved a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board stating their opposition to eminent domain for the pipeline. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon says that despite some of the positive impacts the pipeline could have, he and the board are still adamantly against the land seizure process. Sheldon says it almost goes against the point of the project.
"When you start using your eminent domain, you're taking right from the people that are actually producing the ethanol," said Sheldon. "In my opinion, my resistance will be against eminent domain, so whatever we have to do to prevent that, I'd like to see that done."
In Fremont County, the pipeline would brief enter the eastern portion connecting to Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC. Phillips says Summit currently has acquired roughly 60% of the necessary landowner easements in Iowa. Additionally, he distanced Summit from a company trying to "push their way through the state."
"We're not a big oil and gas pipeline project that's just coming to push our way through the state, we're here to be a neighbor," said Phillips. "This is an Iowa company, and we're going to do everything we can to get these easements 100% voluntary. We don't even have a route to condemnation right now."
Phillips says the pipeline is expected to provide roughly $1 million annually in tax revenue to Fremont County and $28 million over the project's life.
Several counties across the state, including Montgomery, Page, and Mills County in KMAland, have sent a letter to the IUB stating their objection to eminent domain for the pipeline project. IUB officials say any action on Summit's permit application is not expected until at least February 2023.