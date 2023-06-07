(Sidney) -- State officials hope Fremont County joins a program assisting veterans and their families with employment and other services.
Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Home Base Iowa program extolled its virtues at Wednesday's county board of supervisors meeting. Created in 2014, Home Base Iowa is a public-private partnership connecting veterans with resources and opportunities, and supporting businesses across the state hiring and assisting veterans. Jathan Chicoine (cha-QUINN) is Home Base Iowa's program manager. Chicoine says the state's goal is to have all 99 counties sign onto the program's community component by the end of the year.
"Basically, when we're out there recruiting on a national level--saying, 'hey, Iowa is a place where you can live, work and play,' we want to say, 'hey, Fremont County is offering this for those veterans interested in living here,'" said Chicoine.
Chicoine outlined the requirements for counties to join the program. First, the county's board of supervisors must pass a resolution of support for Home Base Iowa.
"I've yet to present to a county board of supervisors that wasn't overwhelmingly supportive," he said. "This is just a really cool way for us to say, 'hey, we recognize that there's been a service to us as a society that veterans have made, and we simply want return those services to you.'"
Secondly, Chicoine says 10% of the county's businesses must support the program--something he says is already covered. Third, the county must offer incentive packages to veterans.
"The most meaningful incentives we've seen today are things like relocation support, home purchasing support," said Chicoine. "For instance, the state of Iowa offers a $5,000 grant right now for veterans to purchase a home, so a lot of communities will add an additional grant onto that."
In addition to providing a map where Home Base Iowa signs are placed in the county, it must also hold a dedication ceremony signifying the county's HBI involvement. Calling it "a beautiful county," Chicoine says Fremont County is a good place for veterans.
"I know I've had some conversations with Mills County, some of the things they're working on, and I think there could be some real interesting collaboration almost if you treat this as a region," he said. "Offutt Air Force Base is not too far from here. I do think, already, there's a lot of vets who are like, 'hey, I would love to live in this kind of more rural area.' It's beautiful here."
No action was taken on the proposal. Chicoine says he would provide copies of possible resolutions for consideration at future board meetings. Mills County's Board of Supervisors heard a similar presentation Tuesday morning, and Chicoine is expected to appear before Page County's supervisors Thursday evening. KMAland counties already involved in the program include Adair, Adams, Montgomery, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Taylor and Union.