Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.