(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and discussed related safety concerns.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from representatives with Summit Carbon Solutions -- whose Midwest Express CO2 pipeline is proposed to run through 3.9 miles of the county hooking up to Green Plains, Shenandoah. The ethanol plant is one of 12 in the state expected to be served by the pipeline spanning much of western Iowa. As they've begun to look into potential drainage district crossings, Summit Representative Riley Gibson says the pipeline would likely cut through the Johnson Run District, which runs through Shenandoah and drains into the East Nishnabotna River.
"What we've been doing is once we've identified the drainage district crossing is to meet with whoever you want on the county side -- potentially an engineer who takes care of the district -- and bring along a construction manager," said Gibson. "And discuss a little bit more detail about some of the expectations, if there's any agreements for crossing, or fees, and how you'd like some of the (county) facilities crossed within the district."
Additionally, Gibson says 31% of the necessary land in Fremont County has been acquired through voluntary easements, while project-wide, the company is just shy of 58%. In light of developments with the city of Shenandoah, Senior Project Manager Grant Terry says they have adjusted the path slightly around the city's future wastewater development site while staying within their proposed "corridor."
"Typically a corridor, if you have 40 parcels, you'd have the two adjacent parcels and that's our corridor," said Terry. "I believe we were right in the center of that middle parcel and we should shift over either to the western edge of the parcel that we were already on and then if that doesn't work with (Shenandoah's) future wastewater development, then we were going to look to shift over to the western one -- which is the one I think they liked a little bit more."
Terry adds the line would be a six-inch pipe at least four feet below the ground and could be adjusted deeper to accommodate any drainage tile. He adds they will also use horizontal directional drilling to go under the East Nishnabotna River and 190th Street in Fremont County, and markings for the line on agricultural land would likely be set at or around fence lines.
However, Supervisor Dustin Sheldon, who also serves with the Sidney Fire Department, says he still has some lingering concerns about the pipeline's safety procedures, particularly given the proximity to Shenandoah in the case of a "catastrophic failure" that could require evacuation.
"Say it was right behind the water treatment facility there, you've got all the businesses there along (Highway 59), which is very highly populated their during the day time," said Sheldon. "What kind of time frame are we looking at there -- are we looking at 45 minutes to an hour, or we looking at 10 minutes? That's the safety items that I'm getting at there that I really want to know."
Terry says shutoffs -- which can be activated remotely in the case of a breach -- in Fremont County would be located at Green Plains and roughly two miles north. However, he adds that emergency response plans won't be finalized until closer to the project's commission.
"If we hand that to you, you're going to have to get something completely different once we get to the actual commissioning phase because there's going to be aspects of the line that change and that's the reality of it," said Terry. "A lot of people ask, 'who don't you have it now,' and it's because you develop it up until you're ready to commission and have an entire company sign off on it and that is your finalized emergency response plan. They're also going to differ for essentially every individual county based on what you have available."
Terry says official training will be provided to the various emergency management and first responders in the affected counties closer to the project's commission. Gibson says they still hope to begin construction of the pipeline later this summer, pending approval of their permit application from the Iowa Utilities Board. The board also says they would like to meet in joint session with the Page County Board of Supervisors, which also oversees the Johnson Run, to discuss further the project's blueprint and potential impact within the district.