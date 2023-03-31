(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a dispute regarding work done through the Iowa Watershed Approach project in the county.
During its regular meeting this week, the county board of supervisors heard from Jake Miriovsky with JEO Consulting -- the engineer for the statewide watershed program. The collaborative program between state, local, federal officials and private entities was established to address factors contributing to floods and nutrient flows. However, Miriovsky says one landowner, Ginger Gruber, said inadequate work was done on a portion of her property near U.S. Highway 59 in April.
"We went out there after harvest to look at some of these issues with her and her tenants," said Miriovsky. "In general, it's thoughts that there's wet areas that aren't improved with the project and there are some other concerns."
Thus, Miriovsky says JEO has offered to install additional perforated drain tile and inlets behind some of the terraces installed through the watershed project for roughly $9,500. However, he adds it appears the landowner is asking for more in light of the continued drainage issues -- particularly compensation for losses in crop yield.
"Our opinion on that has been that yield is affected by many factors and our project may or may not have impacted yield but to really determine how much is a very hard and difficult thing," Miriovsky explained. "We haven't had an ask yet in terms of a dollar value for compensation for yield loss."
While they aren't necessarily against compensating for crop yield losses, Miriovsky says they would like to see a dollar amount rather than an "open checkbook" to determine where their responsibility ends.
Thus, Miriovsky says he wants to meet on the issue in an open setting with the landowner, himself, and the board of supervisors.
"We are a little bit unsure what the next steps are and we really need to come to a resolution quickly as planting season is approaching," he said. "We want to know what will satisfy this. Our method of business is making things right and we're offering to do that, but at the same time, there has to be a line drawn of what will close the book on this now."
If all parties are available, the board plans to revisit the topic at next week's regular meeting.