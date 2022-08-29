(Percival) -- Debate continues over the possibility of establishing a new levee district in western Fremont County.
In the wake of the 2019 flooding that devastated several communities along the Missouri River, business owners near Percival petitioned to create a levee district in the Interstate-29, Highway 2 corridor in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Transportation. After initial plans were presented in late 2021, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors requested additional details on the project. Then, after accepting an engineering report earlier this year, the board held a public hearing on the updated proposal on August 17. But, Jim Olmsted, a civil engineer with Olmsted and Perry, the firm selected to review the proposed district, says plans were pushed back slightly after some impacted residents expressed concerns with the location of the levee, which would surround a nearly 30-acre district.
"There was one landowner that requested the proposed levee be moved a little bit so it didn't go through the middle of his farm, that it would go maybe to the outer side of his farm," Olmsted explained. "He was not opposed to the levee, he just opposed to the location and placement of that levee, and we were able to accommodate that."
Additionally, Olmsted says a second resident explained the proposed layout cut off access to one of his fields and requested more discussions on alternate access routes. Due to the concerns, the board tabled the discussion after the hearing. Olmsted says his firm should be ready to re-present the project on September 14.
Ultimately, Olmsted explains the purpose of the levy is to protect the businesses within the district from large floods in the future.
"Basically the levee is just going to encompass the Crossroads development or commercial area that's there at Highway 2 and Interstate 29," said Olmsted. "It does go a little bit south of Highway 2 and it does bring in land that's currently undeveloped -- but a landowner has indicated he would like it included because it is highly developable land."
Olmsted says estimates place the project at a roughly $2 million price tag to construct, but he adds the Iowa DOT will cover the upfront costs. On top of protecting the businesses that provide commerce for travelers along I-29, Olmsted says the Iowa DOT views the district as necessary to provide constant traffic flow from Kansas City to Omaha during a possible flood.
"Interstate 29 south of Highway 2 would be open, but Interstate 29 north of Highway 2 probably would not," said Olmsted. "So they need Highway 2 to be elevated to a level of service that would equal the Interstate with the intention that traffic between the two cities would basically follow I-29 south of Highway 2, Highway 2 through the Nebraska City area, and then Highway 75 up to the Omaha area."
However, maintenance of the levee district would fall on the businesses within the district through a levee tax. Olmsted adds the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently not involved in the project, but they would run the designs through the Corps if they get to that stage.
If the board approves the updated proposal on September 14, Olmsted says design work would commence through the winter, with construction likely beginning in Spring 2023.