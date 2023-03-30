(Sidney) -- Elected officials in Fremont County will receive the pay increases recommended by the county compensation board for next fiscal year.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed reducing previously approved salary increases for the county's elected officials. At its meeting last week, the board rescinded its previous approval of the comp board recommendations for fiscal 2024, which included 12% for the county sheriff, 9% for the auditor, and 8% for all other elected officials -- including the treasurer, recorder, and board of supervisors. However, County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope expressed some concern about dropping the pay and subsequent drop for many of his deputies, as employees in the field become harder to hold on to.
"If we cut that back, it hurts me in keeping command staff and if my command staff goes somewhere else, that hurts my department," said Aistrope. "When the flood happened and all that, I think I lost seven or eight deputies just because of wages. So, I'm just voicing my opinion to keep my command staff so I can keep some baseline here."
Additionally, Aistrope says the comp board's recommendation came to address requirements laid out by the "Back the Blue" law passed by Iowa lawmakers in 2021. He adds the comp board has yet to meet that requirement but is moving closer, mainly to keep up with police chief salaries in towns of similar size to the county.
"We were getting so far behind that we couldn't keep employees," he said. "So, they made it a law for the compensation board that they have to take into consideration each town of like size, so if our county is 8,500 or 9,000, you've got to take towns of that size and set the sheriff's salary at that level."
County officials were considering dropping the sheriff's salary to 10%, but as required by state law, they would have to drop all elected officials by the same rate. Auditor Dee Owen says the move would save the county nearly $25,000 in the upcoming budget.
While wanting to be responsible with county taxpayer dollars, Supervisor Chris Clark says he doesn't think the possible cost savings would be worth the potential loss of employees.
"It's kind of beans and we need to keep good staff, we really do, and good elected officials," said Clark. "Some of you might disagree with the supervisors and whether we're good elected officials right now or not, but I'm okay with keeping the compensation board's recommendations."
While saying the county should be able to compensate for the salary bumps, Clark adds they will need to be vigilant with other portions of department budgets.
"Our department heads need to do a really good job of keeping their budget under control so we don't have to do amendments," he said. "That's what hurts our carry over from year to year, and us included."
The decision comes as county officials finish formulating the fiscal '24 budget. Counties, cities, and schools have until the end of April to have their budgets certified.