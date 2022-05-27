(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a pair of proposed restoration projects from the floods of 2019.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors opened bids for two projects, including roughly eight miles of reclamation and ditch work on County Road L-40 from J-64 to Highway 2 and eight miles on County Road L-31 from the Interstate 29 Percival interchange to the Bartlett Bridge. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis says the two bids for the FEMA projects still slightly overshot the engineer's estimate.
"This time we had one that was $4.2 million and the other was $3.9 million basically," said Davis. "We were about 10% over and usually we like to stay within 20%. It kind of depends on the agency but with the federal money they typically give you a cushion of about 20% so you want to stay in there."
However, Davis says the price comes much closer than the initial bid in April, which was roughly $1 million over the projected cost. He says discussions and clarifications between the two bid letting periods helped bring down the price.
"That would be the chip size, which we typically allow a half-inch or three-eights," said Davis. "So if they think they have to have one thing and they can't find it around here, then you have to go to Sioux City or wherever -- you got to go find it."
Davis says the projects will include running a re-claimer across the gravel roads, cleaning up ditches, addressing piping issues, applying more rock layers, and finally applying a chip seal.
With the project being through FEMA, Davis says the hope is to get reimbursed for roughly 75% of the project -- or approximately $2.9 million -- which will have to come out of the county's local funds upfront.
"They're suppose to be able to turn this around for us, and once we submit a warrant and they'll have the contract, they're suppose to be able to write us a check this time," said Davis. "To keep us within at least 25% let's say, if they give us 75% or something -- that way we don't get in the hole."
Davis says he will be putting together a resolution for the supervisors to accept the low bid of $3.9 million at a future meeting, along with finalizing contracts. Davis says the construction work won't begin for at least another 30 days.