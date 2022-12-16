(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials and engineering consultants are tackling the next stages of providing extra flooding protections for a Fremont County business district.
At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of appraisers and the upcoming steps for the recently approved Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019. Jim Olmsted, with Olmsted and Perry -- the project's engineer -- says the appointment of appraisers is part of a statutory requirement for the establishment of the levee district to ensure land within the project is valued fair.
"In this particular case, there will be some land that will need to be requested from property owners so we can build a levee around the Crossroads area," said Olmsted. "It's a requirement that appraisers set fair value for that land so it's properly obtained as the project moves forward."
Olmsted says the board needs to appoint three appraisers, including one licensed engineer in the state of Iowa and two Fremont County landowners who do not have a vested interest in the project or own land within it's boundary.
Plans call for constructing an earthen berm levee around the business district, protecting roughly 200 acres of land. However, maintenance of the levee will come at little to no cost to the county, with expenses instead being covered by a property tax on the landowners within the district. Olmsted says that will likely create an additional need for appraisers.
"The appraisers will probably also confirm how that's going to be allocated to everybody," Olmsted explained. "There's a number of ways to do that, and the way that I think it's going to be done here is based upon property value. So that every property owner's value will be considered in the overall equation of how much is assessed for annual operation and maintenance of the levee."
Additionally, Olmsted says the Iowa Department of Transportation is covering nearly all of the costs of the roughly $4-to-6 million project, including the investigation, design, and construction work. Once the appraisers have been appointed and caught up to speed, Olmsted says they will dig into the design work, which he estimates will take three to four months, before entering the construction phase in the spring of next year.
"There'll be advertisement for bidding because it does have to be publicly bid, then once the low, responsible bidder is determined, the project will go to construction," he said. "Construction will occur and when it's complete, it'll be certified as a completed project."
While the board took no formal action Wednesday, Olmsted says individuals have been contacted to gauge their interest, and he expects action to be taken sooner rather than later. He says the goal would be to complete the levee construction by the late summer of 2023.