(Sidney) -- It will be at least two more weeks before Fremont County officials decide on a proposed wind farm project in the county's southeast corner.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors set a discussion and potential vote for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm for Wednesday, July 6, at 9 a.m. during the board's regular meeting. The project would straddle the Page-Fremont County line from south of Shenandoah to the Missouri border. Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey tells KMA News the proposed plan for the Fremont County side has met the requirements put forth by the county's ordinance.
"The engineer has looked at all of them, I've looked at them, all three of us have looked at them to make sure that they go by what our zoning is," said Hickey. "Pretty much they've complied with all of our zoning ordinances."
According to Invenergy's project map, all but three of the 33 proposed turbine locations will fall in the Locust Grove Township, with the other three located further north along Highway 59 in the Fisher Township.
Hickey says one of the primary attractions in the county's eyes involves the over $1 million annually that would come to the county, along with providing a revenue stream for participants.
"We were looking at the potential of the tax revenue that would come in and help the schools and help the county," said Hickey. "And actually help the people if they were interested in putting turbines on their properties."
While the project has faced little opposition at public meetings in Fremont County, Hickey acknowledges concerns and the public interest in Page County. But, he is confident in his county's ordinance and the interest in the project from participating landowners.
"I've been around them -- yes, there is noise on them and you can hear them -- but, all we were to do as far as a county was do an ordinance," said Hickey. "When we did our ordinances, we only had two people show up at our public meetings, so we figured there wasn't a whole lot of interest one way or the other in it."
The county ordinance -- passed in June 2020 -- for commercial wind energy conversion systems includes 1,500 and 1,600-foot setbacks from non-participating residences for small and large turbines, respectively, and 1.1 times the turbine's height from a non-participants property line. Also included are a 650-foot total height limit and a decommissioning process requiring all turbines and accessory buildings to be removed to a depth of four feet below grade within 180 days of the facility no longer being used.
However, Hickey says the county shouldn't control what landowners can and can't do with their property.
"We don't have the right to tell people what they can and can't do on their properties you know," said Hickey. "Probably, they could have a good neighbor policy, if one of the neighbors is thinking about putting one on their property, they need to talk to the other neighbor and go that route. If they (turbines) need to be moved a little bit, maybe they can move them. But, I think that's the route that they need to go through."
Page County set a similar meeting to discuss and vote on the project for Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m.
