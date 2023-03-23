(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials have held off on right-of-way permits regarding a wind energy project.
During its regular meeting Thursday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors tabled action on right-of-way permits for Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm project regarding removing trees in the county right of way. The board approved the permit application for the project back in July and subsequent road use and decommissioning agreements in December. County Engineer Dan Davis says the tree-clearing permit would cover three separate areas within the county right of way to allow inlets to participating landowner property for equipment to construct the wind farm. Davis says the permit is the same that would be requested by a resident or the work done by a utility company to clear brush or trees.
"It's no different if the county went out to cut because somebody had a problem with something in their way or MidAmerican take care of the trees that are getting close to the powerlines," said Davis.
He adds most of the right of ways on gravel roads are around 33 feet from the center line or just over 16 feet in either direction, and any trimming would have to remain within that boundary. While they have yet to get an exact plan, Davis says the county will also review the routes that Invenergy proposes to use for transporting their equipment per the approved road use agreement.
However, after hearing some pushback from residents and the application being tied to a project connected with an ongoing lawsuit, both Supervisors Chair Chris Clark and Supervisor Clint Blackburn favored tabling the application for further review.
"In my opinion, without our legal representation here, I'm not comfortable signing a 'work in the right of way' permit to be honest," said Clark. "It needs to be reviewed by our attorney and I would have to table that permit -- that's what I think."
"I think that's the best thing to do at this point until our county attorney can review it," said Blackburn. "Just like you said, to make sure we're all on the same page."
In related business, the board and several residents also discussed a moratorium on future wind project permit applications. County resident Ida Van Scyoc suggested the temporary moratorium so the county could review and revise its 2020 ordinance governing wind energy conversion systems. Particularly, Van Scyoc says the county should review its setbacks for non-participating landowners.
"I don't think that setbacks should be from a residence, I think they should be from the property line," said Van Scyoc. "Because, when I walk out my door, part of my yard could be in the setback or is okay, I should say. If it's from my residence, that's not fair to those of us that didn't sign up for it and are not getting any compensation for it."
Current setbacks for non-participating landowners are 1,600 from a residence or at least 1.1 times the turbine's height from the property line. Van Scyoc also suggested the board implement different acceptable decibel levels during the day and night and set them from the property line. She also recommended the board review the limit on the number of turbines in the county, which is currently 150.
"If you look at the setback from the Missouri River and the Loess Hills, it shoves everything over on the eastern side of the county," said Van Scyoc. "Then you look at the wildlife management areas and there's one by Randolph which would have a two-mile setback and there's multiple cemetery's up there that have a half-mile setback. So, now you're cramming more."
Several residents, including Van Scyoc, also questioned why the county didn't do more when they said over 90 homes were left off a project area map made by Invenergy that showed setbacks from non-participating residents. When asked about the ordinance and its development, the board declined to comment with litigation currently pending in Iowa District Court between a local citizens group and the county regarding its wind ordinance. Further discussion and possible action on a moratorium are expected at the board's regular meeting next week.