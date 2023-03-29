(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are holding off on restricting future wind energy applications in the wake of ongoing litigation.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors tabled action on a temporary moratorium on future wind energy permit applications. The discussion of a moratorium came at the request of several residents in the county. However, Supervisor Clint Blackburn says they have been advised to refrain from taking action regarding wind energy due to a court order that has been issued in an ongoing lawsuit between the county and a group of citizens.
"Whether we agree or disagree, our attorney said for anything to do with any wind turbines, they said to basically table it until after the court proceedings," said Blackburn. "That's what we've been advised to do by our legal counsel."
Per Iowa court records, Judge Gregory Steensland issued an order Tuesday that the supervisors "take no permanent action" on matters pertaining to the lawsuit, primarily based on the county's development and utilization of its wind ordinance, at least until an initial hearing set for April 5. Supervisors Chair Chris Clark added that would include action on any future applications submitted to the county.
However, residents still voiced concerns over the county's wind energy conversion system ordinance. County resident Ida Van Sycoc reiterated that the board should take a hard look at reviewing its wind regulations.
"Button it up, give it more definitions, change the setbacks -- like I've said I don't my yard should be within a setback circle, and it should be from my property line and off," said Van Scyoc. "It's the same with the noise levels -- the sound is (set) at my residence, so when I walk to the far end of my pasture I'm closure to the turbine where it's louder and that's where my garden's at. If that's the case, it's going to be louder than the 50 decibels at my house."
Additionally, Van Sycoc suggests reviewing the decommissioning requirements, including adjusting the "depth of removal" for the turbines from four feet to 10 feet. She adds several counties in the area are either placing moratoriums to further review their wind turbine regulations, including Page County, or are setting stricter provisions.
"Page County is looking at re-doing their ordinance and Otoe County across the (Missouri River) has a one-mile setback from their property," she said. "If you were looking at moving to this area, would you want to live in a house that has a 1,600-foot setback from their house, or would you want to go across the river and live somewhere where you know you can live a mile away and have the safety, quiet, and serenity of your own property."
Whether or not the county puts in place a moratorium, county resident Heather Coulter also strongly urged the board to review its regulations to ensure the proper safety measures are in place for residents.
"If we do not establish these good safe boundaries and make a solid foundation for us to progress on this issue, we're really going to regret this in the future," said Coulter. "Whether its legally or if we have more residents. If we want the residents of the county to be progressing in here and we want to grow our county -- I know that we're the 8th poorest county in the state -- we really need to have that foundation established. You're not going to get anywhere by not acknowledging the safety first."
The discussions come after the board approved a permit application and subsequent road use and decommissioning agreements with Invenergy for the "Shenandoah Hills" in the southeastern portion of the county. In related business, the board also tabled action on work in the right of way agreements with Invenergy until after the April 5 hearing.
In other business, the board...
--Approved an agreement with HGM Associates for $14,825 for costs associated with inspection on projects for J-10 and J-24 and approved an agreement with HGM for $3,550 regarding a change of services for the J-64 project.
--Approved a letter of support to SWIPCO for applying for a broadband grant to assist in providing fiber optics to underserved portions of the county.
--Approved leaving elected official salary increases as recommended by the board including 12% for the sheriff, 9% for the auditor, and 8% for all other elected officials.
--Approved signing the new Sheriff's Office Union contract.