(Bartlett) -- Fremont County motorists are advised of a bridge out of commission.
Earlier this week, the Iowa Department of Transportation closed a bridge over Interstate 29 on County Road L-31 or Western Avenue south of Bartlett due to damage. Assistant Fremont County Engineer Robbie Kromminga tells KMA News it's unknown how the damage occurred.
"Something struck it--I'm not sure what struck the bridge," said Kromminga. "But, it was damaged to the point where it can't be driven on. So, we've had to close it while they're going to do for repairs on that bridge. They're still trying to work out the best way to repair that bridge. From what I understood, the damage was pretty extensive."
Kromminga says DOT officials indicate it could be this summer before the bridge is repaired. Until then, Kromminga says motorists have options regarding detours.
"If you're on the north side of that bridge," he said, "you take 135th Street over to Bluff Road and down to Thurman. Then, if you're south of the bridge, you go all the way down to McPaul, then over to Thurman to get around."
Anyone with questions regarding the bridge closing should contact the Fremont County Engineer's Office at 712-374-2613.