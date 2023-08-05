(Imogene) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Fremont County Friday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred at the intersection of 120th Street and 380th Avenue west of Imogene shortly after 5:50 p.m. Authorities say a 2020 Honda 250R, driven by 31-year-old Casey Winstead of Fort Collins, Colorado, was southbound on 380th when it failed to yield at a stop sign. The Patrol says the Honda entered the intersection with 120th where it was struck by a 2015 GMC Yukon, driven by 31-year-old Vanessa Frank of Randolph.
Winstead suffered serious injuries in the collision and was life flighted to the Univeristy of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Authorities say Frank was not injured in the crash.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.