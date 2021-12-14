(KMAland) -- One KMAland community foundation is celebrating its efforts in awarding over $130,000 to local organizations.
The Fremont County Community Foundation announced they had awarded $132,000 in grants to various organizations in the county between their Spring and Fall grant cycles. Iowa Foundations Director Stacey Goodman says 31 out of the 37 groups applying for a grant received a portion of the money. Goodman says there were also some large grants given out.
"One went to the city of Sidney to help them with their gazebo park on the square, and that was a $16,000 grant, and I know we also had a large grant go into the Randolph Public Library that was upwards of $11,000 supporting the new flooring project for their building," Goodman said. "Additionally their was a $10,000 grant to the Fremont County Fair Board to update the building HVAC."
The foundation also awarded $10,000 to the George C. Grape Community Hospital for a new ALS Defibrillator in the fall cycle.
Since the organization's founding in 1998, the Fremont County Community Foundation has given over $2.2 million in grants and scholarships. Goodman says a wide range of organizations received funding these past two grant cycles.
"You know we had a number of different conservation efforts, there was a good number of recreation opportunities," Goodman said. "As well as some capital improvements whether it was renovation or construction projects to communities all across the county."
Other recipients of grant money included the Shenandoah Medical Center for an exam table at the Sidney Clinic, the Thurman Fire Department for new fire protective gear, and the Fremont County Historical Society for the digitalization of Sidney newspapers.
As the end of 2021 draws near, Goodman says the foundation will open its registration for the Spring 2022 cycle on December 15th.
"Our application is based as an online grant application, so we would encourage those that are interested in learning more to visit the Fremont County Community Foundation webpage," Goodman said. "They can do that by visiting www.swiowafoundations.org, and they navigating to the Fremont County Community Foundation's page under our county listings."
Goodman says they expect a pool of roughly $125,000 and encourage groups of all types to apply.
"We encourage them to look into that knowing that we do have opportunities for support to be considered for public charities that are 501c3 public charities," Goodman said. "And we also have the ability to do grants to local municipalities, as well as groups that may need to be fiscally sponsored by one of those groups."
The deadline for the Spring 2022 grant cycle is February 1st. A complete list of all the 2021 grant recipients is available below.